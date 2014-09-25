(Clarifies age of Reed)

GLENEAGLES, Scotland, Sept 25 American Ryder Cup rookies Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth expressed supreme confidence of earning a point for their team after being paired for a morning fourball on the opening day.

Captain Tom Watson gave his two youngest players a massive vote of confidence by placing them in the third match, where they will meet Europe's talisman Ian Poulter and home country hero Stephen Gallacher on Friday.

"I can't wait to get out there and I couldn't have a better team mate," Reed, 24, told reporters. "I've played a lot of golf with (Spieth), not only as a professional but amateur and junior golf.

"I think it's a comforting factor for us and I think we'll go out and kill it."

And Spieth put aside the traditional diplomatic language, instead boldly declaring that he expected to take down Poulter and Gallagher.

"I don't think you could have picked out two people that we want to play against more," the 21-year-old Texan said.

"I feel our job is to win a point. We can do that with those two guys. We're really going to lower their team morale, I feel like. I think our match is very important."

Watson said he had no hesitation pairing Reed and Spieth.

"They have been playing some practice rounds together and doing very well," he said.

"I told them today: 'I'm going to throw you in the ocean without a life preserver. You're on your own. You get out there and you get it done'.

"Patrick Reed, when he gets it going, he thinks he can beat the world, and I like that attitude in a player."

It says something of Reed's youth that he was born eight years after Watson's fifth and final British Open victory.

Indeed, the first recollection Reed has of Watson is watching the then 59-year-old lose a playoff to Stewart Cink at the 2009 British Open.

Watson took the observation with grace.

"I have three grandchildren now, and there will be a time when they day 'grand dad, what did you do back then'?

