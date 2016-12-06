Golf-Injured McIlroy says he will be out until March
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
LONDON Dec 6 Denmark's Thomas Bjorn has been named Europe's captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup against the United States, the team said on Tuesday.
The 45-year-old Bjorn will lead the European bid to win back the trophy at Le Golf National in Paris.
"We're proud to officially announce @ThomasBjornGolf as 2018 #TeamEurope captain," the European team said on Twitter. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.
LONDON, Jan 23 Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's Dubai Desert Classic with a rib injury, the event's promoter said on Monday.