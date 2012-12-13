Dec 13 Factbox on American Tom Watson, who was appointed United States Ryder Cup captain on Thursday for the 2014 edition at Gleneagles in Scotland. * Born in Kansas City, Missouri on September 4, 1949. * Won four Missouri State Amateur titles from 1967-1971 and attended Stanford University, graduating in 1971 with a degree in psychology. * Joined the PGA Tour in 1971 and claimed the first of his 39 PGA Tour titles in 1974 at the Western Open, coming from six shots back in the final round. * Captured his maiden major championship in a playoff at the 1975 British Open at Carnoustie, his first of five British Open titles and eight majors overall. * Made his Ryder Cup debut in 1977 at Royal Lytham & St Annes and went on to play in three more of the biennial matches, compiling a record of 10-4-1. * Named PGA Player of the Year six times and won the Vardon Trophy for low scoring average three years in a row from 1977. * Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1988. * Served as U.S. captain of the 1993 Ryder Cup team that beat Europe at The Belfry in England, the last time the Amnericans won away from home. * Won 14 times on the Champions Tour, including six senior majors. * Made an inspiring run at age 59 in the 2009 British Open at Turnberry, leading by a stroke going to the 72nd hole, where he bogeyed and then lost in a playoff against Stewart Cink. * Named the first repeat U.S. Ryder Cup captain since Jack Nicklaus in 1987. (Compiled by Larry Fine; Editing by Julian Linden)