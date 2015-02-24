PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida Feb 24 Former PGA Championship winner Davis Love III will captain the United States in the 2016 Ryder Cup match against holders Europe at Hazeltine in Minnesota, the PGA of America said on Tuesday.

It will be the second time Love, 50, has led the team in the biennial event as he oversaw the "Miracle of Medinah" defeat in 2012 when Europe stormed back from 10-6 down heading into the final day to win by 14-1/2 points to 13-1/2.

