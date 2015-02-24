UPDATE 1-Golf-Johnson rolls, McIlroy and Spieth stumble at Match Play
* Spieth never led in losing effort to Tanihara (Add later matches, details, quotes)
Feb 24 American Davis Love III was appointed United States Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday for the 2016 edition at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
* Born in Charlotte, North Carolina on April 13, 1964
EARLY CAREER
* Won the 1984 North & South Amateur and ACC Championship before turning professional the following year.
* Clinched his first PGA Tour title at the 1987 Heritage Classic and produced his first $1 million season in 1992, when he won three times in a five-week stretch.
* Made his Ryder Cup debut at The Belfry in 1993 when he and Tom Kite beat Spanish heavyweights Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal 2&1 in the opening foursomes. Love went on to win the crucial singles match on the last day, beating Italy's Costantino Rocca by one hole.
* Won the individual title at the 1995 World Cup played at Mission Hills in Shenzhen, China where he and Fred Couples landed team honours for a fourth year in a row.
MAIDEN MAJOR VICTORY
* Claimed his first major title in the 1997 PGA Championship at Winged Foot, triumphing by a commanding five shots after starting the final round level with Justin Leonard.
* Was a member of the U.S. team which won the 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline with an astonishing last-day fightback. Love crushed Frenchman Jean Van de Velde 6&5 in the concluding singles.
* Enjoyed a glittering 2003 PGA Tour campaign, winning a career-high four tournaments including the prestigious Players Championship for a second time.
* Competed in his sixth and final Ryder Cup as a player at Oakland Hills in 2004 when he earned 1-1/2 points out of a possible five.
* His world ranking, which had reached a career-best second during 1999, plummeted after a mediocre 2007 season which ended prematurely when he was required to have ankle surgery.
* Ended a victory drought of more than two years on the PGA Tour with a thrilling one-shot victory at the 2008 Disney Classic where he closed with a sparkling eight-under-par 64.
* Surpassed $1 million in earnings for a 16th consecutive season in 2010, and for the 17th time in his career.
* Was selected as one of four vice-captains to Corey Pavin for the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor where Europe regained the trophy.
* Captained the U.S. Ryder Cup team to defeat at Medinah in 2012 when Jose Maria Olazabal's European side stormed back from 10-6 down heading into the final day to win by 14-1/2 points to 13-1/2. (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)
