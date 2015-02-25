PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida Feb 24 Newly appointed United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III said on Tuesday he has learnt from his mistakes in defeat and will take extensive advice before the 2016 clash with Europe.

Love was captain in 2012 when the United States were on the wrong end of one of the greatest comebacks in the tournament's 80-plus-year history that was dubbed the "Miracle at Medinah."

The 50-year-old former PGA Championship winner said he regrets not getting advice advice from those with Ryder Cup experience before his first stint as captain.

"We need to include as many people as we can that have Ryder Cup experience," Love said during his introductory news conference.

"I talked to almost all my former captains, a lot of other captains, and I stressed to them that I was going to lean on them more this time because I made a mistake.

"That's the biggest thing. We are trying to build a future here and using past captains' and past players' experience is going to be a big part of this new culture."

While words such as "family" and "business plan" were sprinkled throughout Love's introductory news conference with the United States trying to find the team spirit and planning that many feel was missing from recent showings, the new captain doesn't plan a radical approach.

"I don't think that we have to make massive changes. We have to make some small changes that add up to half a point here or half a point there," he said.

Love said practice time and a focus on matchplay strategies ahead of the biennial competition would be vital and made clear that he took the job on the condition that he had backing from senior players as well as PGA of America officials.

"I can be a good leader as long as I have these guys behind me. I looked at every one of them. I said, 'if you guys have my back on this, I am willing to do it again. I can't go in and do it on my own,'" said Love, who played in six consecutive Ryder Cups from 1993.

"We are building a team of captains. We are building a family that is going to pull together". (Editing by Frank Pingue)