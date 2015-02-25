PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida Feb 24 Phil Mickelson, whose outspoken criticism of Tom Watson's Ryder Cup captaincy made headlines last year, gave his support to the appointment of Davis Love III as his successor on Tuesday.

Mickelson was part of an 11-member task force set up by the PGA of America to find a new captain for the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine and review the team's strategy following last year's loss to Europe at Gleneagles in Scotland.

After the defeat, Mickelson, who has featured in 10 Ryder Cups, said no player was involved in decisions and was critical of the game plan adopted by Watson.

"It doesn't really matter what's in the past," Mickelson said during Love's introductory news conference.

"We are moving forward and we're all working together with interesting and different insights and really working together as a unit and laying the foundation for hopefully a successful run of 10 Ryder Cups, as opposed to just looking at the very next one or the one after that in a very small picture.

Love was captain of the U.S. team that suffered a last-day meltdown in the 2012 edition of the biennial event at Medinah.

Along with Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods also served on the task force along with several former players and PGA of America top management.

"He was a perfect fit for what we wanted in that we have input coming from all different areas and he's a great guy to integrate all that information," said Mickelson.

"He's a guy that people love and respect, and he's a guy that already has done a great job (in 2012) and put us in a position to succeed, even though we didn't do it."

Fred Couples, who has played in five Ryder Cups and was vying with Love for the 2016 role, also gave his support.

"I was in Chicago (Medinah) with Davis, he did a phenomenal job. I'm not bitter or upset or anything like that because, in my opinion, they picked a great guy."

Brandt Snedeker, who made his Ryder Cup debut at Medinah said Love's return would help fire up the players.

"Everybody that played for him in 2012 wanted him to get the job because, in my opinion, he did a great job at Medinah," said Snedeker.

"Unfortunately we lost it for him. The team will have extra motivation to win one for him just because of what he has meant to American golf."