Sept 24 Card of Medinah Country Club's par-72 No. 3 Course in Medinah, Illinois which will host this week's Ryder Cup between the United States and holders Europe, starting on Friday: Hole Yards Par Hole Yards Par 1 433 4 10 578 5 2 192 3 11 440 4 3 412 4 12 476 4 4 463 4 13 245 3 5 536 5 14 609 5 6 509 4 15 391 4 7 617 5 16 482 4 8 201 3 17 193 3 9 432 4 18 449 4 Out 3,795 36 In 3,863 36 Total 7,658 yards 72