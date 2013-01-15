ABU DHABI Jan 15 List of European Ryder Cup captains after Tuesday's appointment of Paul McGinley for the 2014 edition at Gleneagles in Scotland: 2012 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) Won 14 1/2-13 1/2 2010 Colin Montgomerie (Scotland) Won 14 1/2-13 1/2 2008 Nick Faldo (England) Lost 16 1/2-11 1/2 2006 Ian Woosnam (Wales) Won 18 1/2- 9 1/2 2004 Bernhard Langer (Germany) Won 18 1/2- 9 1/2 2002 Sam Torrance (Scotland) Won 15 1/2-12 1/2 1999 Mark James (England) Lost 14 1/2-13 1/2 1997 Seve Ballesteros (Spain) Won 14 1/2-13 1/2 1995 Bernard Gallacher (Scotland) Won 14 1/2-13 1/2 1993 Gallacher Lost 15-13 1991 Gallacher Lost 14 1/2-13 1/2 1989 Tony Jacklin (England) Halved 14-14 1987 Jacklin Won 15-13 1985 Jacklin Won 16 1/2-11 1/2 1983 Jacklin Lost 14 1/2-13 1/2 1981 John Jacobs (England) Lost 18 1/2-9 1/2 1979 Jacobs Lost 17-11
* Note: From 1927-77 only British and Irish players competed before continental Europeans were included from 1979 onwards.