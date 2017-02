LONDON Aug 16 European Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal has named Thomas Bjorn, Darren Clarke and Paul McGinley as three of his four vice captains for next month's title defence against the United States, the Spaniard said in a statement on Thursday.

Olazabal will announce his fourth vice captain as well as his two wildcard picks on Aug. 27 for the 12-man team ahead of the Sept. 28-30 match at Medinah, Illinois. (Reporting by Tom Pilcher; Editing by John O'Brien)