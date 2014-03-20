March 20 European 2014 Ryder Cup points table on Thursday

World points list

1. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 254.27

2. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 180.66

3. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 135.09

4. Luke Donald (England) 97.37

5. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 95.07

European points list

1. Victor Dubuisson (France) 2,290,193

2. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 2,057,935

3. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1,763,153

4. Ian Poulter (England) 1,615,132

The top five in the world points list and the top four in the European points list qualify automatically for the European team to play the U.S. in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.

Captain Paul McGinley will also select three wildcard choices for his 12 man team on Aug. 31.

