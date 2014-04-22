UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
April 22 European Ryder Cup points table on Tuesday:
World points list
1. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 203.86
2. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 157.41
3. Luke Donald (England) 130.28
4. Ian Poulter (England) 122.96
5. Justin Rose (England) 102.97
European points list
1. Victor Dubuisson (France) 2,297,434
2. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 2,165,473
3. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1,932,606
4. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 1,718,866
The top five in the world points list and the top four in the European points list qualify automatically for the team to play the United States in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.
Captain Paul McGinley will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the Italian Open ends on Aug. 31. (Compiled by Josh Reich)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garci