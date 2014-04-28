April 28 European Ryder Cup points table on Monday:

World points list

1. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 203.86

2. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 157.41

3. Luke Donald (England) 130.28

4. Ian Poulter (England) 129.57

5. Justin Rose (England) 108.37

European points list

1. Victor Dubuisson (France) 2,297,434

2. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 2,165,473

3. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1,932,606

4. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 1,802,457

The top five in the world points list and the top four in the European points list qualify automatically for the team to play the United States in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.

Captain Paul McGinley will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the Italian Open ends on Aug. 31.