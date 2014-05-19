Golf-Tiger a hit with fans at New York book signing
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
May 19 European Ryder Cup points table on Monday:
World points list
1. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 235.86
2. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 178.19
3. Justin Rose (England) 141.97
4. Martyn Kaymer (England) 133.97
5. Luke Donald (England) 132.88
European points list
1. Victor Dubuisson (France) 2,297,434
2. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 2,165,473
3. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1,932,606
4. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 1,802,457
The top five in the world points list and the top four in the European points list qualify automatically for the team to play the United States in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.
Captain Paul McGinley will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the Italian Open ends on Aug. 31. (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.