May 27 European Ryder Cup points table on Tuesday:

World points list

1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 242.19

2. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 235.86

3. Luke Donald (England) 155.28

4. Justin Rose (England) 145.43

5. Martyn Kaymer (England) 140.77

European points list

1. Victor Dubuisson (France) 2,297,434

2. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 2,204,898

3. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 2,200,031

4. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 1,912,467

The top five in the world points list and the top four in the European points list qualify automatically for the team to play the United States in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.

Captain Paul McGinley will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the Italian Open ends on Aug. 31. (Compiled by Caroline Helly)