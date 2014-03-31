March 31 European Ryder Cup points table on Monday:

World points list

1. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 265.84

2. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 180.66

3. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 135.09

4. Luke Donald (England) 97.37

5. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 95.07

European points list

1. Victor Dubuisson (France) 2,290,193

2. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 2,057,935

3. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1,763,153

4. Ian Poulter (England) 1,615,132

The top five in the world points list and the top four in the European points list qualify automatically for the team to play the United States in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.

Captain Paul McGinley will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the Italian Open ends on Aug. 31. (Reporting By Caroline Helly)