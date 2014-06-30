Jun 30 European Ryder Cup points table on Monday:

World points list

1. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 267.40

2. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 253.19

3. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 240.77

4. Justin Rose (England) 203.73

5. Luke Donald (England) 156.78

European points list

1. Victor Dubuisson (France) 2,477,747

2. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 2,366,879

3. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 2,279,461

4. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 2,264,082

The top five in the world points list and the top four in the European points list qualify automatically for the team to play the United States in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.

Captain Paul McGinley will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the Italian Open ends on Aug. 31. (Compiled by Caroline Helly)