UPDATE 1-Golf-Hadwin clinches first PGA Tour victory, honeymoon on hold
* Cantlay bogeys last to finish second (Updates with details, quotes)
July 28 European Ryder Cup points table on Monday:
World points list
1. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 317.40
2. Justin Rose (England) 261.33
3. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 245.87
4. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 193.77
5. Luke Donald (England) 162.44
European points list
1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 3,051,298
2. Victor Dubuisson (France) 2,631,723
3. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 2,398,824
4. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 2,393,505
The top five in the world points list and the top four in the European points list qualify automatically for the team to play the United States in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.
Captain Paul McGinley will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the Italian Open ends on Aug. 31. (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
March 12 Canadian Adam Hadwin parred the final hole to claim his first victory on the PGA Tour, a one-stroke win over American Patrick Cantlay at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Sunday.
