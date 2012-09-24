Sept 24 Brief profiles of the 12 players who will represent holders Europe against the United States in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois from Friday to Sunday.

- -

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Age: 23

World ranking: 1

European Tour wins: 4

Major wins: 2

Previous Ryder Cups: 1 (2010)

Ryder Cup record (wins-defeats-halves): 1-1-2

Won his first title in 2009 then clinched his first major in record fashion at the 2011 U.S. Open by eight shots. Went to world number one for the first time in 2012 and won his second major at last month's PGA Championship, also by eight shots.

- -

Luke Donald (England)

Age: 34

World ranking: 3

European Tour wins: 7

Major wins: 0

Previous Ryder Cups: 3 (2004, 2006, 2010)

Ryder Cup record: 8-2-1

Last season his brilliant short game helped him become the first player to win the money-list crowns in Europe and the United States. Rose to top spot in the world rankings in the process which he has occupied for 46 weeks in total.

- -

Lee Westwood (England)

Age: 39

World ranking: 4

European Tour wins: 22

Major wins: 0

Previous Ryder Cups: 7 (1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010)

Ryder Cup record: 16-11-6

Put an end to Tiger Woods's five-year stay at the summit of the world rankings in October 2010 but short game remains a weakness. On nine occasions he has finished in the top five at a major championship without achieving a breakthrough victory.

- -

Justin Rose (England)

Age: 32

World ranking: 5

European Tour wins: 5

Major wins: 0

Previous Ryder Cups: 1 (2008)

Ryder Cup record: 3-1-0

Won the 2007 European Tour order of merit and recorded his best finish in a major at last month's PGA Championship when he tied for third. Previous best was on his major debut at the 1998 British Open, where as an amateur he finished tied-fourth.

- -

Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland)

Age: 33

World ranking: 18

European Tour wins: 7

Major wins: 1

Previous Ryder Cups: 2 (2008, 2010)

Ryder Cup record: 4-2-2

Joined Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Tom Watson as winners of golf's second oldest major at the spectacular Pebble Beach links in California when he won the 2010 U.S. Open. Has often showed nerves of steel in matchplay events.

- -

Sergio Garcia (Spain)

Age: 32

World ranking: 19

European Tour wins: 10

Major wins: 0

Previous Ryder Cups: 5 (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008)

Ryder Cup record: 14-6-4

The talented hitter from Spain has often struggled on the greens and missed the last Ryder Cup due to poor form. Made the 2012 team on his final opportunity, winning the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour last month to secure his place.

- -

Peter Hanson (Sweden)

Age: 34

World ranking: 25

European Tour wins: 5

Major wins: 0

Previous Ryder Cups: 1 (2010)

Ryder Cup record: 1-2-0

Let slip a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Masters in April to finish tied-third but has since been in good form and ended up in share for seventh at the PGA Championship before winning the Dutch Open earlier this month.

- -

Ian Poulter (England)

Age: 36

World ranking: 26

European Tour wins: 11

Major wins: 0

Previous Ryder Cups: 3 (2004, 2008, 2010)

Ryder Cup record: 8-3-0

Scored four points out of a possible five having been given a wildcard selection for the 2008 Ryder Cup and was again a captain's pick in 2012. Has three top-10 finishes in the four majors in 2012 including tied-third last month at the PGA.

- -

Paul Lawrie (Scotland)

Age: 43

World ranking: 28

European Tour wins: 8

Major wins: 1

Previous Ryder Cups: 1 (1999)

Ryder Cup record: 3-1-1

Credits his sons for reigniting his competitive fire, the 1999 British Open champion has won twice in 2012 to be back among Europe's elite following a winless streak of nine years which he ended at the 2011 Andalucia Open.

- -

Francesco Molinari (Italy)

Age: 29

World ranking: 31

European Tour wins: 3

Major wins: 0

Previous Ryder Cups: 1 (2010)

Ryder Cup record: 0-2-1

Partnered his brother Edoardo at Celtic Manor and the duo also won the 2009 World Cup in November. Biggest individual win came in 2010 at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China. Sits third in the European Tour money list this season.

- -

Martin Kaymer (Germany)

Age: 27

World ranking: 32

European Tour wins: 10

Major wins: 1

Previous Ryder Cups: 1 (2010)

Ryder Cup record: 2-1-1

Became only the second German, after Bernhard Langer, to win a major when he landed the 2010 PGA Championship, then in February 2011 became world number one. Has not added to his already impressive tally of 10 European Tour victories in 2012.

- -

Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium)

Age: 29

World ranking: 35

European Tour wins: 2

Major wins: 0

Previous Ryder Cups: None

The first Belgian to qualify for the Ryder Cup and the only European debutant, the big hitter has racked up 10 top-10 finishes in 2012 including his second European Tour win at the World Match Play Championship in May where he beat McDowell. (Compiled by Tom Pilcher; Editing by Frank Pingue)