Oct 3 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday (British unless stated):

European points list:

1. Rory McIlroy 608110.13 points

2. Michael Hoey 596548.80

3. Simon Dyson 388561.62

4. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 333330.00

5. David Lynn 287564.57

6. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 249784.57

7. George Murray 207076.70

8. Graeme McDowell 198676.70

9. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 198201.62 10. Kenneth Ferrie 174220.00

World points list:

1. Justin Rose 69.65 points

2. Luke Donald 64.96

3. McIlroy 62.19

4. Hoey 54.00

5. Dyson 50.16

6. Bjorn 44.00

7. Lynn 34.14

8. Kaymer 28.62

9. Luiten 26.49 10. Tommy Fleetwood 26.16

Team as it stands: McIlroy, Hoey, Dyson, Bjorn, Lynn, Rose, Donald, Kaymer, Luiten, Fleetwood (plus two players of the captain's choice)

(Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)