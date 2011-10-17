Oct 17 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday (British unless stated):

European points list:

1. Rory McIlroy 608110.13 points

2. Michael Hoey 596548.80

3. Tom Lewis 441017.88

4. David Lynn 403264.57

5. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 389496.67

6. Simon Dyson 388561.62

7. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 318684.57

8. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 305951.24

9. Jamie Donaldson 220461.62 10. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 219034.95

World points list:

1. McIlroy 77.79 points

2. Justin Rose 69.65

3. Luke Donald 68.32

4. Hoey 54.00

5. Dyson 50.16

6. Bjorn 49.10

7. Lynn 43.12

8. Lewis 37.00

9. Sam Little 36.00 10. Kaymer 33.72

- -

Team as it stands: McIlroy, Hoey, Lewis, Lynn, Bjorn, Rose, Donald, Dyson, Little, Kaymer (plus two players of the captain's choice)

(Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012) (Editing by Toby Davis)