Oct 24 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday (British unless stated):

European points list:

1. Michael Hoey 618577.37 points

2. Rory McIlroy 608110.13

3. Tom Lewis 441017.88

4. David Lynn 403264.57

5. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 389496.67

6. Simon Dyson 388561.62

7. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 333330.00

8. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 329884.57

9. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 305951.24 10. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 282500.00

World points list:

1. Luke Donald 100.32 points

2. McIlroy 77.79

3. Justin Rose 69.65

4. Hoey 55.42

5. Dyson 50.16

6. Bjorn 49.10

7. Lynn 43.12

8. Lewis 37.00

9. Sam Little 36.00 10. Garcia 33.93

- -

Team as it stands: Hoey, McIlroy, Lewis, Lynn, Bjorn, Donald, Rose, Dyson, Little, Garcia (plus two players of the captain's choice)

* Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)