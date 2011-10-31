Oct 31 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday (British unless stated):

European points list:

1. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 833330.00 points

2. Michael Hoey 618577.37

3. Rory McIlroy 608110.13

4. Tom Lewis 441017.88

5. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 430896.67

6. David Lynn 429064.57

7. Simon Dyson 388561.62

8. Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 387963.33

9. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 365359.57 10. Richie Ramsay 365279.13

World points list:

1. Luke Donald 100.32 points

2. McIlroy 77.79

3. Garcia 71.93

4. Justin Rose 71.33

5. Hoey 55.42

6. Bjorn 52.43

7. Dyson 50.16

8. Lynn 44.80

9. Lewis 37.00 10. Sam Little 36.00

Team as it stands: Garcia, Hoey, McIlroy, Lewis, Bjorn, Donald, Rose, Dyson, Lynn, Little (plus two players of the captain's choice)

* Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012 (Editing by Toby Davis)