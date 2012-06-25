June 25 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday:

European points list:

1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2586452.00 points

2. Justin Rose (England) 1991414.30

3. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 1986101.61

4. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1884888.79

5. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1779612.80

6. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1744907.42

7. Lee Westwood (England) 1618390.93

8. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1522017.18

9. Luke Donald (England) 1461304.57 10. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1441350.33

World points list:

1. McIlroy 346.19 points

2. Donald 324.26

3. Westwood 276.22

4. Rose 270.44

5. McDowell 219.49

6. Lawrie 171.89

7. Hanson 168.46

8. Kaymer 166.93

9. Garcia 155.58 10. Fernandez-Castano 128.30

Team as it stands: McIlroy, Rose, Lawrie, McDowell, Kaymer, Donald, Westwood, Hanson, Garcia, Fernandez-Castano (plus two players of the captain's choice)

* Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30.

