July 2 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday:

European points list:

1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2620352.00 points

2. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 2000934.94

3. Justin Rose (England) 1991414.30

4. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1912488.79

5. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1779612.80

6. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1744907.42

7. Lee Westwood (England) 1618390.93

8. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1522017.18

9. Luke Donald (England) 1461304.57 10. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1441350.33

World points list:

1. McIlroy 350.59 points

2. Donald 324.26

3. Westwood 276.22

4. Rose 270.44

5. McDowell 222.82

6. Lawrie 173.39

7. Hanson 168.46

8. Kaymer 166.93

9. Garcia 155.58 10. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 134.42

Team as it stands: McIlroy, Lawrie, Rose, McDowell, Kaymer, Donald, Westwood, Hanson, Garcia, Cabrera-Bello (plus two players of the captain's choice)

* Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30.

