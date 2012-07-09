July 9 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday:

European points list:

1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2620352.00 points

2. Justin Rose (England) 2058194.30

3. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 2000934.94

4. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1951181.29

5. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1785352.80

6. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1752467.42

7. Lee Westwood (England) 1637290.93

8. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 1629746.81

9. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1546902.18 10. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1490753.69

World points list:

1. McIlroy 350.59 points

2. Luke Donald (England) 324.26

3. Westwood 277.72

4. Rose 277.11

5. McDowell 226.16

6. Lawrie 173.39

7. Hanson 168.46

8. Kaymer 166.93

9. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 155.58 10. F. Molinari 149.49

- -

Team as it stands: McIlroy, Rose, Lawrie, McDowell, Kaymer, Donald, Westwood, Hanson, Garcia, Molinari (plus two players of the captain's choice)

* Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30.

- - - -