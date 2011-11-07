Nov 7 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday (British unless stated):

European points list:

1. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1179368.79 points

2. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 833330.00

3. Rory McIlroy 789420.86

4. Michael Hoey 641387.43

5. Graeme McDowell 511571.33

6. Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 473747.38

7. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 461427.05

8. Tom Lewis 459265.92

9. Simon Dyson 444241.56 10. David Lynn 429064.57

World points list:

1. Luke Donald 100.32 points

2. Kaymer 97.77

3. McIlroy 93.08

4. Justin Rose 81.46

5. Garcia 71.93

6. Jacobson 57.67

7. Dyson 55.43

8. Hoey 55.42

9. Bjorn 54.38 10. McDowell 46.22

- -

Team as it stands: Kaymer, Garcia, McIlroy, Hoey, McDowell, Donald, Rose, Jacobson, Dyson, Bjorn (plus two players of the captain's choice)

* Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012. (Editing by Tom Pilcher)