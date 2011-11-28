Nov 28 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday (British unless stated):

European points list:

1. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1179368.79 points

2. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1051976.58

3. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 833330.00

4. Rory McIlroy 789420.86

5. Michael Hoey 691859.17

6. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 646370.95

7. Graeme McDowell 573999.24

8. Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 473747.38

9. Simon Dyson 473254.07 10. Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 472447.31

World points list:

1. Luke Donald 100.32 points

2. Kaymer 97.77

3. McIlroy 93.08

4. Fernandez-Castano 90.27

5. Justin Rose 81.46

6. Garcia 71.93

7. Luiten 63.79

8. Hoey 57.70

9. Jacobson 57.67 10. Dyson 55.43

- -

Team as it stands: Kaymer, Fernandez-Castano, Garcia, McIlroy, Hoey, Donald, Rose, Luiten, Jacobson, Dyson (plus two players of the captain's choice)

* Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012.

(Editing by Toby Davis; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for golf stories