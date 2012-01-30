Jan 30 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday (British unless stated):

European points list:

1. Rory McIlroy 1467675.46 points

2. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1284550.37

3. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1152379.03

4. Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 1047153.32

5. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 973179.28

6. Paul Lawrie 839417.17

7. Graeme McDowell 786758.27

8. Michael Hoey 743933.32

9. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 708881.63 10. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 660900.47

World points list:

1. McIlroy 172.32 points

2. Luke Donald 134.58

3. Kaymer 110.29

4. Lee Westwood 102.70

5. Fernandez-Castano 98.52

6. Justin Rose 89.93

7. McDowell 88.43

8. Garcia 86.77

9. Robert Rock 79.40 10. Simon Dyson 79.33

- -

Team as it stands: McIlroy, Kaymer, Fernandez-Castano, Quiros, Garcia, Donald, Westwood, Rose, McDowell, Rock (plus two players of the captain's choice)

* Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30.

- - - -

