Feb 6 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday (British unless stated):

European points list:

1. Rory McIlroy 1467675.46 points

2. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1322979.04

3. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1179920.64

4. Paul Lawrie 1155437.38

5. Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 1051988.51

6. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1035941.90

7. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 825588.82

8. Graeme McDowell 791593.46

9. Michael Hoey 771474.92 10. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 708881.63

World points list:

1. McIlroy 172.32 points

2. Luke Donald 134.58

3. Kaymer 117.01

4. Lee Westwood 107.23

5. Lawrie 106.57

6. Fernandez-Castano 103.05

7. Garcia 96.13

8. Justin Rose 89.93

9. McDowell 88.43 10. Hanson 83.23

Team as it stands: McIlroy, Kaymer, Fernandez-Castano, Lawrie, Quiros, Donald, Westwood, Garcia, Rose, McDowell (plus two players of the captain's choice)

* Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30.

