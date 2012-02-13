Feb 13 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday (British unless stated):

European points list:

1. Rory McIlroy 1530341.11 points

2. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1352071.56

3. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1179920.64

4. Paul Lawrie 1162631.62

5. Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 1064673.10

6. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1035941.90

7. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 832783.06

8. Graeme McDowell 791593.46

9. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 787728.63 10. Michael Hoey 771474.92

World points list:

1. McIlroy 181.68 points

2. Luke Donald 134.58

3. Lee Westwood 131.23

4. Kaymer 121.89

5. Lawrie 106.57

6. Fernandez-Castano 103.05

7. Garcia 96.13

8. Justin Rose 89.93

9. McDowell 88.43 10. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 86.70

- -

Team as it stands: McIlroy, Kaymer, Fernandez-Castano, Lawrie, Quiros, Donald, Westwood, Garcia, Rose, McDowell (plus two players of the captain's choice)

* Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30.

- - - -

