May 21 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday:

European points list:

1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2584843.51 points

2. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1665798.93

3. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1620482.41

4. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 1542548.60

5. Justin Rose (England) 1531119.23

6. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1382544.03

7. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1325200.84

8. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1310847.68

9. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1268297.96 10. Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 1246992.13

World points list:

1. McIlroy 340.83 points

2. Luke Donald (England) 252.10

3. Lee Westwood (England) 235.69

4. Rose 221.81

5. McDowell 169.49

6. Hanson 160.31

7. Kaymer 152.92

8. Garcia 137.82

9. Lawrie 135.71 10. Colsaerts 118.94

Team as it stands: McIlroy, Hanson, Kaymer, Lawrie, Rose, Donald, Westwood, McDowell, Garcia, Colsaerts (plus two players of the captain's choice)

* Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30.

