May 28 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday:

European points list:

1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2584843.51 points

2. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 1933398.60

3. Justin Rose (England) 1921969.23

4. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1683932.41

5. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1665798.93

6. Luke Donald (England) 1459696.08

7. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1382544.03

8. Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 1325292.13

9. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1325200.84 10. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1310847.68

World points list:

1. McIlroy 340.83 points

2. Donald (England) 316.10

3. Rose 253.81

4. Lee Westwood (England) 238.22

5. McDowell 169.49

6. Lawrie 167.71

7. Hanson 160.31

8. Kaymer 158.68

9. Garcia 142.49 10. Colsaerts 118.94

- -

Team as it stands: McIlroy, Lawrie, Rose, Kaymer, Hanson, Donald, Westwood, McDowell, Garcia, Colsaerts (plus two players of the captain's choice)

* Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30.

- - - -