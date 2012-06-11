June 11 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday:

European points list:

1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2584843.51 points

2. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 1965601.61

3. Justin Rose (England) 1921969.23

4. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1743298.93

5. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1683932.41

6. Lee Westwood (England) 1486821.04

7. Luke Donald (England) 1459696.08

8. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1417075.36

9. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1388347.68 10. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1382544.03

World points list:

1. McIlroy 346.19 points

2. Donald 324.26

3. Rose 264.69

4. Westwood 264.22

5. Lawrie 170.30

6. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 169.49

7. Hanson 168.46

8. Kaymer 158.68

9. Garcia 150.64 10. Colsaerts 121.98

Team as it stands: McIlroy, Lawrie, Rose, Hanson, Kaymer, Donald, Westwood, McDowell, Garcia, Colsaerts (plus two players of the captain's choice)

* Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30.

