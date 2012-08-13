Aug 13 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday: European points list: 1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 4050288.10 points 2. Justin Rose (England) 2602910.21 3. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 2375790.52 4. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 2088718.02 5. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 2062525.67 6. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 2022431.76 7. Luke Donald (England) 1885170.56 8. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1871797.49 9. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1735223.95 10. Lee Westwood (England) 1692029.78 World points list: 1. McIlroy 468.81 points 2. Donald 363.46 3. Rose 322.33 4. Westwood 280.27 5. McDowell 262.62 6. Hanson 189.32 7. F. Molinari 186.07 8. Lawrie 181.49 9. Kaymer 172.26 10. Ian Poulter (England) 171.64 - - Team as it stands: McIlroy, Rose, McDowell, Lawrie, Molinari, Donald, Westwood, Hanson, Kaymer, Poulter (plus two players of the captain's choice) * Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30. - - - -