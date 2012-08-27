Aug 27 European Ryder Cup final points standings on Monday: European points list: 1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 4050288.10 points 2. Justin Rose (England) 2602910.21 3. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 2384837.11 4. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 2375790.52 5. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 2112452.06 6. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 2022431.76 7. Luke Donald (England) 1885170.56 8. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1871797.49 9. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1755377.25 10. Lee Westwood (England) 1692029.78 World points list: 1. McIlroy 468.81 points 2. Donald 363.46 3. Rose 322.33 4. Westwood 280.27 5. McDowell 262.62 6. Lawrie 211.49 7. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 200.85 8. F. Molinari 191.25 9. Hanson 189.32 10. Kaymer 172.26 - - Team: McIlroy, Rose, Lawrie, McDowell, Molinari, Donald, Westwood, Garcia, Hanson, Kaymer, plus wildcards Ian Poulter (England) and Colsaerts. The top five on the European points list have qualified for the team, plus the top five on the world points list not otherwise qualified from the European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal selected Poulter and Colsaerts for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30. - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher; tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)