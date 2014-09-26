GLENEAGLES, Scotland, Sept 26 Pairings for Saturday's Ryder Cup fourball matches announced on Friday.

EUROPE UNITED STATES Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson v Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar Jamie Donaldson and Lee Westwood v Jim Furyk and Hunter Mahan Thomas Bjorn and Martin Kaymer v Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter v Jimmy Walker and Rickie Fowler

First match tees off at 0635 GMT (Editing by Ed Osmond)