UPDATE 1-Golf-Hadwin clinches first PGA Tour victory, honeymoon on hold
* Cantlay bogeys last to finish second (Updates with details, quotes)
GLENEAGLES, Scotland, Sept 26 Pairings for Saturday's Ryder Cup fourball matches announced on Friday.
EUROPE UNITED STATES Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson v Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar Jamie Donaldson and Lee Westwood v Jim Furyk and Hunter Mahan Thomas Bjorn and Martin Kaymer v Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter v Jimmy Walker and Rickie Fowler
First match tees off at 0635 GMT (Editing by Ed Osmond)
* Cantlay bogeys last to finish second (Updates with details, quotes)
March 12 Canadian Adam Hadwin parred the final hole to claim his first victory on the PGA Tour, a one-stroke win over American Patrick Cantlay at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Sunday.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Valspar Championship at the par-71 course on Sunday in Palm Harbor, Florida -14 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 68 64 67 71 -13 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 71 66 66 68 -12 Jim Herman (U.S.) 62 71 71 68 Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 67 68 70 67 -11 Tony Finau (U.S.) 67 72 70 64 -9 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 70 67 68 -8 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 64 71 71 70 Wesle