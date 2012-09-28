MEDINAH, Illinois, Sept 28 Holders Europe seized early control in Friday's opening foursomes matches at the Ryder Cup, leading the United States in two of the encounters and lying all square in the other two.

U.S. captain Davis Love III has set up the par-72 No. 3 course at Medinah Country Club with virtually no rough in a bid to create a birdie fest this week and the European players were taking advantage.

In the top match, world number one Rory McIlroy and fellow Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell were three up on Jim Furyk and rookie Brandt Snedeker after 11 holes, having recorded six birdies in a dazzling display.

Englishmen Ian Poulter and Justin Rose were one up on Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker after seven holes in the anchor match, Woods having produced a woefully erratic display off the tee in the alternate-shot format.

Ryder Cup veteran Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley were all square with Britain's Luke Donald and Spaniard Sergio Garcia after 10 holes while rookie Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson were level with Britain's Lee Westwood and Italy's Francesco Molinari, after nine holes.

Furyk and Snedeker took early charge on a cool, breezy morning at Medinah, going one up after two holes before squandering a chance to go two up when Furyk missed a five-foot birdie putt at the third.

McIlroy then ignited a spectacular European fightback when he chipped in for birdie from behind the green at the par-four fourth.

McIlroy and his playing partner added a further five birdies in the next six holes to go three up on the U.S.

In the second match, Mickelson and Bradley also made a good start, going one up on Donald and Garcia after four holes before losing momentum.

The Europeans won the fifth and sixth holes to gain the lead before Bradley sank a six-footer to birdie the ninth to level the match.

The final encounter had been heavily anticipated with Stricker and Woods having compiled a 6-2 record in team play at the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup but they were struggling against good friends Rose and Poulter.

With chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole" ringing out across the course, Rose drained a curling 15-foot birdie putt at the fourth to put the Europeans one up and that advantage was doubled at the sixth when Woods missed a five-footer for par. (Editing by Julian Linden)