CHASKA, Minnesota, Sept 29 Players weigh in on their foursomes matches in Friday's opening session of the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National (United States first):

Match 1

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed v Justin Rose (England) and Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

"I'm pumped," said Reed. "To go up against Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, it's going to be a battle of four great golfers."

"We play a very similar game I would say," said Stenson about his successful partnership with Rose. "We're going to look at it the same way and more or less hit it the same off the tee, and strong iron players in general, and keep it pretty tidy."

Match 2

Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler v Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) and Andy Sullivan (England)

"I feel like we bring out a really good energy in each other. We've played so many fun matches together," said Fowler. "It seems that we tend to bring out each other's best more times than not."

Said McIlroy: "It's an important match, and I think that match tomorrow is worth nearly more than one point for Europe, because if we can beat their two most popular players, that's an early blow for them."

Match 3

Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson v Sergio Garcia (Spain) and Martin Kaymer (Germany)

"I think it will be terrific," Johnson said of the partnership. "I'm pretty steady, kind of a security blanket. I can open him up, add freedom."

"Really excited," Garcia said about teaming up with Kaymer. "He's an amazing player, good friend of mine. We get along great and (will) give everything we have to get that point."

Match 4

Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar v Thomas Pieters (Belgium) and Lee Westwood (England)

Said Kuchar: "I've got a horse in Dustin Johnson, he's really playing the best golf of anybody at the moment. It's amazing what he's done this year."

"I like playing with these Belgians that shoot 10-under. No pressure," said Westwood, who enjoyed a winning partnership with red-hot Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts at Medinah in 2012.