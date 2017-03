Sept 3 European captain Paul McGinley's final vice-captain picks for the Ryder Cup are Padraig Harrington, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jose Maria Olazabal, the event website (www.rydercup.com) announced on Wednesday.

McGinley will have five vice-captains for the contest against the U.S. at Gleneagles, Scotland, from Sept. 26-28, the trio joining Harrington's fellow Irishman Des Smyth and Scotland's Sam Torrance, who were named in March. (Reporting by Tony Goodson; editing by Ken Ferris)