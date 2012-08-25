* Jimenez joins Clarke, Bjorn and McGinley as assistants
LONDON, Aug 25 European Ryder Cup skipper Jose
Maria Olazabal has named fellow Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez as
his fourth vice captain for next month's match against the
United States.
Jimenez, 48, will join Dane Thomas Bjorn, Northern Irishman
Darren Clarke and Ireland's Paul McGinley as assistant captains
at the Medinah Country Club in Illinois from Sept. 28-30.
"Miguel was Seve Ballesteros's right-hand man in the 1997
edition and you know he has a very simple and great philosophy -
he always sees the positive side and makes people feel better,"
Olazabal said in a news release on Saturday.
"He shares with Thomas, Darren and Paul that passion,
commitment and desire to win and like them I know he will
encourage everyone in the team room.
"I now have four great friends behind me - four guys I know,
four guys I trust and four guys familiar with this contest which
is so important because the Ryder Cup is unique," added
Olazabal.
Jimenez helped Ballesteros lead Europe to victory at
Valderrama in his native Spain 15 years ago.
The pony-tailed, cigar-puffing Jimenez made his Ryder Cup
playing debut in 1999 and also featured in the team in 2004,
2008 and 2010.
On two occasions he was on the winning side including two
years ago in Wales when he twice beat Bubba Watson - first in
the four-balls with Peter Hanson and then in the last-day
singles.
"Fifteen years after being alongside Seve it's great to be
vice captain to Jose Maria," said Jimenez, who has 18 European
Tour wins to his name.
"I remember being woken at 3am by Seve for team talks so I
hope Jose Maria hasn't got the same thing in mind. Seriously
though I would not be telling the truth if I didn't say that I
would have liked to have been playing again.
"There is nothing to compare with that but next to that I
could not be happier than to be a vice-captain alongside Darren,
Thomas and Paul," added Jimenez.
Europe go into the biennial team event as holders having
beaten the United States at Celtic Manor two years ago.
