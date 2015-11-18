Golf-Three tied for lead in weather delayed Puerto Rico Open
March 24 Bryson DeChambeau, D.A. Points and Bill Lunde were locked in a three-way tie for the lead when darkness suspended second-round play on Friday at the Puerto Rico Open.
Nov 18 United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III on Wednesday appointed 14-times major winner Tiger Woods as one of his vice-captains for next year's Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National in Chaska, Minnesota.
Woods, 39, is a veteran of seven Ryder Cups as a player, most recently in 2012 under Love's captaincy, and is battling to recover from a nagging back injury that led him to undergo two surgeries over the past two months. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)
* Howell comes through long playoff to meet Rahm (Updates at end of play)