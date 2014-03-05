DUBLIN, March 5 Europe's Ryder Cup skipper Paul McGinley is expected to announce Sam Torrance and Des Smyth as his vice-captains on Thursday for the biennial clash with the United States in Scotland later this year.

Irishman McGinley is to host a news conference at 1130 local time and several media reports are suggesting former captain Torrance and twice Ryder Cup player Smyth will be named as deputies.

Scot Torrance, 60, led the European team to victory at The Belfry in 2002, 17 years after he holed the winning putt at the same venue.

Irishman Smyth, 61, featured in the Ryder Cup as a player in 1979 and 1981.

U.S. skipper Tom Watson has already appointed four-times major winner Ray Floyd and double U.S. Open champion Andy North as his vice-captains.

Gleneagles will be the venue when holders Europe take on the U.S. from Sept. 26-28.

The Americans have not won the trophy in Europe since 1993, when Watson was captain for the first time. (Writing by Tony Jimenez,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)