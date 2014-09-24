Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
Sept 24 Latest odds on Ryder Cup performance from British bookmaker William Hill:
Tournament Winner: 4-6 Europe, 13-8 USA, 10-1 Tie
Top European Player:
7-2 Rory McIlroy
11-2 Sergio Garcia
7-1 Ian Poulter
7-1 Justin Rose
8-1 Henrik Stenson
10-1 Graeme McDowell
10-1 Martin Kaymer
12-1 Lee Westwood
16-1 Jamie Donaldson
16-1 Thomas Bjorn
20-1 Stephen Gallacher
20-1 Victor Dubuisson
(EW ¼ Odds Places 1,2,3)
Top American Player:
11-2 Rickie Fowler
6-1 Phil Mickelson
8-1 Jim Furyk
8-1 Keegan Bradley
8-1 Matt Kuchar
10-1 Bubba Watson
10-1 Hunter Mahan
10-1 Jordan Spieth
12-1 Webb Simpson
16-1 Jimmy Walker
16-1 Patrick Reed
16-1 Zach Johnson
(EW ¼ Odds Places 1,2,3) Top Overall Points Scorer:
7-1 Rory McIlroy
10-1 Sergio Garcia
12-1 Ian Poulter
12-1 Justin Rose
12-1 Rickie Fowler
14-1 Phil Mickelson
16-1 Henrik Stenson
16-1 Graeme McDowell
20-1 Bubba Watson
20-1 Jim Furyk
20-1 Matt Kuchar
20-1 Keegan Bradley
20-1 Martin Kaymer
20-1 Jordan Spieth
20-1 Lee Westwood
25-1 Hunter Mahan
25-1 Webb Simpson
33-1 Jamie Donaldson
33-1 Thomas Bjorn
33-1 Zach Johnson
40-1 Jimmy Walker
40-1 Victor Dubuisson
40-1 Patrick Reed
50-1 Stephen Gallacher
(EW 1/5 Odds Places 1,2,3,4) (Reporting By Caroline Helly; editing by Clare Lovell)
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci