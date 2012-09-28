Sept 28 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III kept faith with Tiger Woods by picking the former world number one to play a second match on Friday after he lost his first.

Woods and playing partner Steve Stricker were beaten 2&1 by Justin Rose and Ian Poulter in the morning foursomes but Love resisted the temptation to rest them for the afternoon fourball matches.

Instead, he kept the pair together and nominated them for the anchor match against Englishman Lee Westwood and Belgian Ryder Cup rookie Nicolas Colsaerts.

Love also nominated Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley to play a second match after they teamed up in the morning to beat Englishman Luke Donald and Spain's Sergio Garcia 4&3.

The Americans will play world number one Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell in the second afternoon match.

The two Northern Irishmen won their morning match against Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker 1-up as the teams split the four matches two each.

As expected, both captains selected their four players who missed the morning session.

Masters champion Bubba Watson was paired with U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson for the Americans in the opening match against Scotland's Paul Lawrie and Peter Hanson of Sweden.

Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar were teamed together to take on Rose and Germany's Martin Kaymer in the third match after European captain Jose Maria Olazabal split two of his morning teams, pairing Kaymer with Rose and Colsaerts with Westwood. (Reporting by Julian Linden in Medinah, Illinois; Editing by Frank Pingue)