Sept 30 Pairings for Saturday mornings's foursomes matches in the 41st Ryder Cup being played at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota (United States first):
Match 1: 7.35 a.m. local time (1235 GMT)
Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson v Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) and Thomas Pieters (Belgium)
Match 2: 7.50 a.m. (1250)
Brandt Snedeker and Brooks Koepka v Henrik Stenson (Sweden) and Matt Fitzpatrick (England)
Match 3: 8.05 a.m. (1305)
Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson v Justin Rose (England) and Chris Wood (England)
Match 4: 8.20 a.m. (1315)
Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth v Sergio Garcia (Spain) and Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Spain)
Remainder of playing schedule:
Saturday -- Fourballs (at 15-minute intervals), from 1230 (1730)
