Golf-Fowler zooms four clear of Hatton at Honda Classic
Feb 25 American Rickie Fowler set himself up for his first victory in more than a year, grabbing a four-shot lead after the third round at the Honda Classic in Florida on Saturday.
Sept 27 Pairings for Friday's opening foursomes matches in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Illinois (United States first):
Match 1: 0720 local (1220 GMT) Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker v Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell
Match 2: 0735 Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley v Luke Donald and Sergio Garcia
Match 3: 0750 Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson v Lee Westwood and Francesco Molinari
Match 4: 0805 Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods v Ian Poulter and Justin Rose
Remainder of playing schedule:
Friday - Opening fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals from 1205)
Saturday - Foursomes matches (at 15-minute intervals from 0720)
- Fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals from 1205)
Sunday - Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals from 1103) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 25 American Rickie Fowler set himself up for his first victory in more than a year, grabbing a four-shot lead after the third round at the Honda Classic in Florida on Saturday.
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Honda Classic at the par-70 course on Saturday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida -13 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 66 66 65 -9 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 68 67 66 -7 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 68 70 65 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 64 67 72 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 66 72 65 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 65 70 68 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 66 66 -6 Ryan Palmer (U.S.)
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the third round from the European Tour Joburg Open on Saturday in Johannesburg holes played rounds -11 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 66 66 Paul Waring (Britain) 65 67 -10 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 66 67 Jacques Kruyswijk (South Africa) 63 70 -9 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 6