Sept 29 Pairings for Friday's opening foursomes matches in the 41st Ryder Cup being played at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota (United States first): Match 1: 0735 local (1235 GMT) Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed v Justin Rose (England) and Henrik Stenson (Sweden) Match 2: 0750 (1250) Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler v Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) and Andy Sullivan (England) Match 3: 0805 (1305) Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson v Sergio Garcia (Spain) and Martin Kaymer (Germany) Match 4: 0820 (1320) Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar v Thomas Pieters (Belgium) and Lee Westwood (England) Remainder of playing schedule: Friday -- Opening fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 1230 (1730) Saturday -- Foursomes matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 0735 (1235) -- Fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 1230 (1730) Sunday -- Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1104 (1604) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Tony Jimenez)