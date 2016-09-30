Sept 30 Pairings for Friday afternoon's
fourballs matches in the 41st Ryder Cup being played at
Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota (United States
first):
Match 1: 1230 local time (1730 GMT)
Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed v Justin Rose (England) and
Henrik Stenson (Sweden)
Match 2: 1245 (1745)
JB Holmes and Ryan Moore v Sergio Garcia (Spain) and Rafa
Cabrera Bello (Spain)
Match 3: 1300 (1800)
Brandt Snedeker and Brooks Koepka v Martin Kaymer (Germany)
and Danny Willett (England)
Match 4: 1315 (1815)
Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar v Rory McIlroy (Northern
Ireland) and Thomas Pieters (Belgium)
Remainder of playing schedule:
Saturday -- Foursomes (at 15-minute intervals), from 0735
(1235)
-- Fourballs (at 15-minute intervals), from 1230
(1730)
Sunday -- Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from
1104 (1604)
