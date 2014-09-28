Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
GLENEAGLES, Scotland, Sept 28 Europe beat the United States 16 1/2 - 11 1/2 to win the Ryder Cup on Sunday. Following is a list of invidual contributions to the team score. EUROPE UNITED STATES Justin Rose 4 Patrick Reed 3 1/2 Henrik Stenson 3 Jordan Spieth 2 1/2 Graeme McDowell 3 Jimmy Walker 2 1/2 Jamie Donaldson 3 Phil Mickelson 2 Rory McIlroy 3 Hunter Mahan 1 1/2 Victor Dubuisson 2 1/2 Rickie Fowler 1 1/2 Sergio Garcia 2 1/2 Matt Kuchar 1 Martin Kaymer 2 Jim Furyk 1 Lee Westwood 2 Keegan Bradley 1 Ian Poulter 1 Webb Simpson 1/2 Thomas Bjorn 1/2 Zach Johnson 1/2 Stephen Gallacher 0 Bubba Watson 0 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci